Dr. Melissa Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Morgan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Morgan works at
Baptist Primary Care11945 San Jose Blvd Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 260-9699
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Excels at listening, explaining and caring. Top notch physician.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Osteopenia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
