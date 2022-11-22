See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Ramirez works at Future Forward Wellness in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Future Forward Wellness
    3610 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 441-4921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 22, 2022
    This was my first encounter with any professional about mental health and I was extremely hesitant to make the appointment. I cannot express how satisfied I am with Dr. Ramirez. She was very kind, she listened to what I had to say like no one ever has. Was very patient and attentive. Her tratment helped me make good changes in my life that have been permanent. I thought my race and sex might cause a barrier to treatment, but she is an amazingly educated and open minded so it didn't even seem to be a factor. I have no complaints.
    Terril — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Tagalog
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    1750610184
    • 1750610184
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Future Forward Wellness in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

