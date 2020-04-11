Dr. Melissa Rampal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Rampal, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Rampal, MD
Dr. Melissa Rampal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
Christus Primary Care Partners9220 Ellerbe Rd Ste 700, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 681-5282
Tifton Cardiovascular LLC39 Kent Rd Ste 1, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, one of the best bedside manners of any doctor I’ve ever seen. She got my father headed in the right direction very quickly.
About Dr. Melissa Rampal, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922292408
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
