Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD

Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Eye Foundation

Dr. Toyos works at Toyos Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toyos' Office Locations

    Toyos Clinic
    2204 Crestmoor Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7524
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Toyos Clinic - Franklin
    600A Frazier Dr Ste 110, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2001
    Toyos Clinic - Skyline
    3441 Dickerson Pike Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2060
    Toyos Clinic-Germantown
    1365 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 763-6061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 10, 2017
    Dr. Toyos did a Botox party about a year ago that I attended and I LOVED her work! She, by far, was THE BEST I have ever experienced with Botox. I loved the way she "lifted" the arch in my eyebrows but still kept the inside part of my eyebrows lower. About 4 weeks ago I went and got Botox at a place I've never been to before and I just do not like how she did it, AT ALL. There's different characteristics to both sides of my forehead and eyebrows. Melissa is the best to help with botched botox!!
    Erica in Tennessee — Feb 10, 2017
    About Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1245223502
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eye Foundation
    Residency

