Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD

Neurology
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD

Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Winawer works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winawer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
ImPACT Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538230222
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melodie Winawer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winawer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winawer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winawer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winawer works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Winawer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winawer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winawer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winawer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winawer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

