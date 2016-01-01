Overview of Dr. Melody Bronold, MD

Dr. Melody Bronold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Bronold works at Kitsap Childrens Clinic in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.