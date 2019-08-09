See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.

Dr. Thornton II works at Sher Fertility Solutions in New York, NY with other offices in Purchase, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sher Fertility Solutions
    425 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 792-7476
  2. 2
    Fertiity Center of Connecticut
    240 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 246-3474
  3. 3
    Sher Institute of Reproductive Medicine
    3020 Westchester Ave Ste 304, Purchase, NY 10577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 696-7476

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abnormal Menstruation
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Abnormal Menstruation
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Dr. Melvin is a great doctor. Thanks to him we have a beautiful and healthy baby. His treatments are very accurate and they absolutely work, i would definitely recommend Dr. Melvin to anyone. His appointments are very convenient too.
    Mike tyler — Aug 09, 2019
    About Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720149784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC & USC Womens & Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oberlin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thornton II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thornton II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

