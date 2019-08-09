Overview

Dr. Melvin Thornton II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.



Dr. Thornton II works at Sher Fertility Solutions in New York, NY with other offices in Purchase, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.