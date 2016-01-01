Overview

Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deltona, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Med and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange, Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton.



Dr. Tawadrous works at Halifax Health | UF Health Medical Center of Deltona Primary Care in Deltona, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

