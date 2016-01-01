See All Family Doctors in Deltona, FL
Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deltona, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Med and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange, Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton.

Dr. Tawadrous works at Halifax Health | UF Health Medical Center of Deltona Primary Care in Deltona, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Halifax Health | UF Health Medical Center of Deltona Primary Care
    3400 E Halifax Crossing Blvd Ste 120A, Deltona, FL 32725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tawadrous?

Photo: Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tawadrous to family and friends

Dr. Tawadrous' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tawadrous

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD.

About Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891226155
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Howard University Hospital In Washington, D.C.
Residency
Medical Education
  • Howard University College Of Med
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawadrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tawadrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tawadrous works at Halifax Health | UF Health Medical Center of Deltona Primary Care in Deltona, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tawadrous’s profile.

Dr. Tawadrous has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawadrous.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawadrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawadrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.