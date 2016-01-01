Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawadrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD
Overview
Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deltona, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Med and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange, Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton.
Dr. Tawadrous works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Halifax Health | UF Health Medical Center of Deltona Primary Care3400 E Halifax Crossing Blvd Ste 120A, Deltona, FL 32725 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health /uf Health Medical Center Of Delton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tawadrous?
About Dr. Mena Tawadrous, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1891226155
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Hospital In Washington, D.C.
- Howard University College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tawadrous using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tawadrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawadrous works at
Dr. Tawadrous has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawadrous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawadrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawadrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.