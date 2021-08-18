Dr. Estrella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercedes Estrella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pomona, NY.
Pomona Physical Therapy Associates P.c.978 Route 45 Ste 100, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (845) 569-3743
She saved my life, twice. Been a patient for 8 yrs
Dr. Estrella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrella works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrella.
