Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD

Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeside Park, KY. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.

Dr. Landorf works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Lakeside Park, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital
    2156 Chamber Center Dr, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-6255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1386671410
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
