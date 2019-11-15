Dr. Landorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD
Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeside Park, KY. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Landorf works at
Dr. Landorf's Office Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital2156 Chamber Center Dr, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 (859) 341-6255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Landorf?
Dr. Landorf is a highly attentive, caring, trustworthy and incredibly knowledgeable physician with superb bedside manner. She takes the time to address all of our concerns at every visit. We are very lucky to have her taking care of our entire family. Thank you!
About Dr. Meredith Landorf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1386671410
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landorf works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Landorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.