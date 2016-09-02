See All Allergists & Immunologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Meredith Moore, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meredith Moore, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Charleston Allergy & Asthma in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    180 Wingo Way Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-3446
  2. 2
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    102 Morgan Pl, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6219
  3. 3
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    2090 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-3455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Dr. Meredith Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578559415
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

