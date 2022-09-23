Dr. Throop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meredith Throop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Throop, MD
Dr. Meredith Throop, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fenton, MO.
Aspire Wellness1738 Gilsinn Ln, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 594-7883
Medcare Physician LLC2117 Bentley Plz, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 825-2200
Family Care Health Centers4130 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 535-5600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I've only had good experiences with Dr. Throop. She is very knowledgeable, kind and a good listener. She was able to recommend the right medicine to me and explained the way it works and what side effects might arise. All over very satisfied, the best psychiatrist I've ever had!
About Dr. Meredith Throop, MD
Education & Certifications
Dr. Throop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Throop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Throop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Throop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Throop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Throop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.