Overview

Dr. Mergie Desir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Desir works at Mergie Desir MD Pllc in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.