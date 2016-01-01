Overview of Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD

Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Kinon works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.