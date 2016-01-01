Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD
Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Kinon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kinon's Office Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Montefiore at 3316 Rochambeau Avenue3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinon?
About Dr. Merritt Kinon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063709574
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinon works at
Dr. Kinon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.