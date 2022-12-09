See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Messay Balcha, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Messay Balcha, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Messay Balcha, MD

Dr. Messay Balcha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pecs and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Balcha works at Inova Medical Group - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Molina, MD
Dr. John Molina, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Balcha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Falls Church
    6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 531-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Nausea
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balcha?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Excellent bedside manner and listens and explains everything well. Very compassionate and a sense of humor to put you at ease.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Messay Balcha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Messay Balcha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Balcha to family and friends

    Dr. Balcha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Balcha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Messay Balcha, MD.

    About Dr. Messay Balcha, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic, Hungarian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821155094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Howard University School of Health Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pecs
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Messay Balcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balcha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balcha works at Inova Medical Group - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Balcha’s profile.

    Dr. Balcha speaks Amharic, Hungarian and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Balcha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balcha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Messay Balcha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.