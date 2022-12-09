Overview of Dr. Messay Balcha, MD

Dr. Messay Balcha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pecs and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Balcha works at Inova Medical Group - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.