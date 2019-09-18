Overview of Dr. Mia Scott, DO

Dr. Mia Scott, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Vivent Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.