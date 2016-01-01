Overview

Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical Degree - Catholic University Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Iantorno works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.