Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD

Interventional Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical Degree - Catholic University Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Iantorno works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Oracle Heart & Vascular
    1011 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (855) 739-9953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UM Capital Region Medical Center
  Mary Washington Hospital
  Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Abdominal Pain
Accelerated Hypertension
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arterial Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block
Atrial Septal Defect
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Cardiovascular Imaging
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
Congenital Heart Block
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Mitral Malformation
Congenital Mitral Stenosis
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
Congenital Septal Defect
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Stenting
Crohn's Disease
Cytoplasmic Body Myopathy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Distal Myopathy
Distal Myopathy With Vocal Cord Weakness
Diverticulosis
Effort Vein Thrombosis
Empyema
Endocarditis
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Hypertension
Heart Murmur
High-Risk Hypertension
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Idiopathic Myopathy
Ileus
Impella Device
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipid Storage Myopathy
Ludwig's Angina
Lung Cancer
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Metabolic Myopathies
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myopathy
Myopathy Congenital Multicore With External Ophthalmoplegia
Myopathy With Lysis of Myofibrils
Myopathy With Tubular Aggregates
Myotubular Myopathy
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pharmacologic Stress Testing
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Portal Vein Thrombosis
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Edema
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stenting
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Thromboembolism
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unstable Angina
Urinary Incontinence
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Stenting
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
White Coat Hypertension
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558596411
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology - Johns Hopkins University|Cardiology - Johns Hopkins University|Critical Care - National Institute of Health|Interventional Cardiology - Medstar Washington Hospital Center|Critical Care - National Institute of Health|Critical Care Medicin
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine - Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center|Internal Medicine - Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center|Internal Medicine - Tor Vergata University|Internal Medicine - Tor Vergata University
    Internship
    • Masters in Science - Clinical Research - National Institute of Health at Duke University
    Medical Education
    • Medical Degree - Catholic University Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iantorno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iantorno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iantorno works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Iantorno’s profile.

    Dr. Iantorno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iantorno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iantorno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iantorno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

