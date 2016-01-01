Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iantorno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical Degree - Catholic University Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Iantorno works at
Locations
Oracle Heart & Vascular1011 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Micaela Iantorno, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1558596411
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology - Johns Hopkins University|Cardiology - Johns Hopkins University|Critical Care - National Institute of Health|Interventional Cardiology - Medstar Washington Hospital Center|Critical Care - National Institute of Health|Critical Care Medicin
- Internal Medicine - Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center|Internal Medicine - Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center|Internal Medicine - Tor Vergata University|Internal Medicine - Tor Vergata University
- Masters in Science - Clinical Research - National Institute of Health at Duke University
- Medical Degree - Catholic University Medical School|UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iantorno accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iantorno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iantorno works at
Dr. Iantorno speaks Italian and Spanish.
Dr. Iantorno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iantorno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iantorno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iantorno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.