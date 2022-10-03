Dr. Michael Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Adler, MD
Dr. Michael Adler, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Portland Dermatology1414 NW Northrup St Ste 600, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 223-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
As a long term patient close to 20 years, my latest annual visit for overall skin check was very good. Dr. Adler is very personable, listens well and is very thorough. He found something he did not like and we addressed it immediately.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275509457
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
