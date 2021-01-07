See All Psychiatrists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Michael Amiel, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Amiel, MD

Dr. Michael Amiel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Amiel works at THE EXECUTIVE CENTER in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amiel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Executive Center
    4131 NW 13th St Ste 225, Gainesville, FL 32609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 377-1903
  2. 2
    Project Health Inc
    7205 SE MARICAMP RD, Ocala, FL 34472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 680-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 07, 2021
    Amazing doctor, listened to all of my concerns and has been nothing but helpful with my condition
    — Jan 07, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Amiel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245254937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

