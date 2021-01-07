Dr. Amiel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Amiel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Amiel, MD
Dr. Michael Amiel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Amiel works at
Dr. Amiel's Office Locations
-
1
The Executive Center4131 NW 13th St Ste 225, Gainesville, FL 32609 Directions (352) 377-1903
-
2
Project Health Inc7205 SE MARICAMP RD, Ocala, FL 34472 Directions (352) 680-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor, listened to all of my concerns and has been nothing but helpful with my condition
About Dr. Michael Amiel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245254937
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
