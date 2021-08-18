Dr. Michael Angelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Angelis, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Angelis, MD
Dr. Michael Angelis, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Angelis' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Angeles provided a successful kidney transplant and also removed my dialysis port catheter. He has a calming demeanor
About Dr. Michael Angelis, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1770577504
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- New England MC
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelis speaks French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelis.
