Dr. Michael Antony, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Antony, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Antony works at Bronx Gastroenterology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Antony M.d. PC
    1842 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 828-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2016
    I was concern about some bleeding I was experiencing. Made an appointment to see Dr. Anthony, didn't have to wait long for appointment. Consultation went well, Dr. Antony was easy to talk to and listened to my concerns. He was professional and thorough, and patiently answered my questions and gave clear explanations about procedures. Which made me comfortable and well informed. I would strongly recommend Dr. Antony to anyone in need of gastroenteroloist.
    Layla H in Bronx, NY — Apr 17, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Antony, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1851408017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Antony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antony works at Bronx Gastroenterology in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Antony’s profile.

    Dr. Antony has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Antony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

