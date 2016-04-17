Dr. Michael Antony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Antony, MD
Dr. Michael Antony, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Michael Antony M.d. PC1842 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 828-0100
I was concern about some bleeding I was experiencing. Made an appointment to see Dr. Anthony, didn't have to wait long for appointment. Consultation went well, Dr. Antony was easy to talk to and listened to my concerns. He was professional and thorough, and patiently answered my questions and gave clear explanations about procedures. Which made me comfortable and well informed. I would strongly recommend Dr. Antony to anyone in need of gastroenteroloist.
About Dr. Michael Antony, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Antony has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antony speaks Greek.
