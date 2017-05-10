See All Forensic Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michael Arambula, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Arambula, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
2.0 (4)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Arambula, MD

Dr. Michael Arambula, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Arambula works at Z A & ASSOC in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Arambula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin L. Cohen M.d.
    14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-9850

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Arambula?

May 10, 2017
Dr. Arambula is a gentle sole with a wonderful sense of humor, he is kind and caring and knows what he is about. I have been seeing him for over 5 yrs but he had me on the right meds within the first 2 visits. He has become my touch stone.
Ruth in Alice, TX — May 10, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Arambula, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Arambula, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arambula to family and friends

Dr. Arambula's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Arambula

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Arambula, MD.

About Dr. Michael Arambula, MD

Specialties
  • Forensic Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992870349
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arambula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arambula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arambula works at Z A & ASSOC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Arambula’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arambula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arambula.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arambula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arambula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Arambula, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.