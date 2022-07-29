Dr. Michael Badger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Badger, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Badger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Dental Care of Davenport7551 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL 33896 Directions (321) 379-6634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needed crowns and with a rapid turnaround, start to finish with great results in a week
About Dr. Michael Badger, DDS
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063661981
Education & Certifications
- Ufshands Jacksonville
- Meharry MC-Hubbard Hosp
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Badger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.