Overview of Dr. Michael Bagner, MD

Dr. Michael Bagner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Bagner works at Roosevelt Hospital Doctors Offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.