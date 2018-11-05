Dr. Michael Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Baker, MD
Dr. Michael Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Mount Dora1502 N Donnelly St Ste 103, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker is an excellent pediatrician. I work in healthcare and I’m impressed at how through and accurate Dr. Baker is. He always follows up even if it’s after hours or on the weekend. He’s always taken the time to listen to all of my concerns and answer all of my questions.
About Dr. Michael Baker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pediatrics|Kluge Children's Rehabilation Center
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Pediatrics University Hosp, Pediatrics|Emory University
- University Miss Mc
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.