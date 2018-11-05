Overview of Dr. Michael Baker, MD

Dr. Michael Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Baker works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Mount Dora in Mount Dora, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.