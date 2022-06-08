See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Bavlsik, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (8)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Bavlsik, MD

Dr. Michael Bavlsik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Bavlsik works at Grant Medical Clinic in Saint Louis, MO.

Dr. Bavlsik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Univ. Clinical Associates
    Washington Univ. Clinical Associates
114 N Taylor Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108
(314) 534-8600
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish Extended Care
    Barnes-jewish Extended Care
401 Corporate Park Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63105
(314) 725-7447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 08, 2022
    I accompany my nonagenarian mother to her doctors. She takes 14 medications for her 5-6 slowly fatal conditions. Our first visit with him was yesterday. He checked and explained purpose of each medication. He immediately recognized fall risk of persistent diarrhea and prescribed alternative medication. He is sharp and engaging, both serious and lighthearted as appropriate. Her previous primary care physician was excellent but entered a specialized practice into which Mom did not fit. We were both impressed by Dr. Bavlsik and appreciate his knowledge and expertise. He zeroes in and gives solid advice and treatment.
    Steve B — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Bavlsik, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295752756
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bavlsik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bavlsik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bavlsik works at Grant Medical Clinic in Saint Louis, MO.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bavlsik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bavlsik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bavlsik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

