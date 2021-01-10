Overview of Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM

Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Bednarz works at Ankle & Foot Centers Of Georgia in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.