Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM
Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Bednarz's Office Locations
1
Ankle & Foot Centers Of Georgia980 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 100, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions
2
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia865 HOLCOMB BRIDGE RD, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions
3
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia-Woodstock120 N Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-4641
4
Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia LLC1975 Highway 54 W Ste 205, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (678) 561-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Top shelf doctor on all counts. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor!!
About Dr. Michael Bednarz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942290705
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
