Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bender, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bender, MD
Dr. Michael Bender, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender's Office Locations
Winthrop Community Medical Affiliates PC222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2004
Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, listened very well, excellent expertise and great demeanor. Don't hesitate to come under his care.
About Dr. Michael Bender, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1831498625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.