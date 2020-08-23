Dr. Michael Berneking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berneking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berneking, MD
Dr. Michael Berneking, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
American Current Care of Michigan PC436 44th St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 531-9750
- 2 820 John St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 341-8938
Visit was quick and easy. The doctor did my physical fast and I was out of their in less than an hour.
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Berneking has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berneking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
