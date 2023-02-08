See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mayfield Heights, OH
Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (405)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD

Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and West Medical Center.

Dr. Bloomfield works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bloomfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hillcrest Hospital
    6770 Mayfield Rd # 421HC40, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 312-0710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital
  • South Pointe Hospital
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 406 ratings
    Patient Ratings (406)
    5 Star
    (397)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Everyone from Dr Bloomfield to Candace to the nurses have been amazing. They spend a lot of time explaining, answering questions , and following up. I never felt rushed and they were very reassuring during a scary time. My recovery is progressing well and I credit the skill of Dr Bloomfield. Highly recommended for hip replacement surgery!
    — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD
    About Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700055811
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloomfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloomfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloomfield works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bloomfield’s profile.

    Dr. Bloomfield has seen patients for Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    406 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

