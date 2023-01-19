See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Layton, UT
Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD

Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Broadbent works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT, Pleasant View, UT and Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Broadbent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton
    2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5507
  2. 2
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden
    3590 Harrison Blvd Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 544-6312
  3. 3
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden
    2711 N Highway 89 Ste 200, Pleasant View, UT 84404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 900-6920
  4. 4
    Bountiful Office
    65 W 400 N Ste 102, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 900-6925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facial Fracture
Bone Grafting
Dental Bone Loss
Facial Fracture
Bone Grafting
Dental Bone Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Pulp Inflammation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Broadbent?

    Jan 19, 2023
    I liked Dr. Broadbent the first time I had an office visit with him, but I'm even more impressed with him now that he has done my oral surgery. He was very caring and he listened to me and explained things so I could understand. He is awesome! I was also very impressed with all of his office staff. Everyone was kind and caring. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone needing his care!
    JML — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Broadbent to family and friends

    Dr. Broadbent's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Broadbent

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD.

    About Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205049459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broadbent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broadbent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broadbent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Broadbent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broadbent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broadbent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broadbent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.