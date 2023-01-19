Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broadbent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD
Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Broadbent works at
Dr. Broadbent's Office Locations
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton2297 N Hill Field Rd Ste A105, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5507
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden3590 Harrison Blvd Ste 2, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 544-6312
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Ogden2711 N Highway 89 Ste 200, Pleasant View, UT 84404 Directions (801) 900-6920
Bountiful Office65 W 400 N Ste 102, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 900-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I liked Dr. Broadbent the first time I had an office visit with him, but I'm even more impressed with him now that he has done my oral surgery. He was very caring and he listened to me and explained things so I could understand. He is awesome! I was also very impressed with all of his office staff. Everyone was kind and caring. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone needing his care!
About Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205049459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broadbent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broadbent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broadbent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Broadbent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broadbent.
