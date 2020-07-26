Overview of Dr. Michael Brooks, MD

Dr. Michael Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Howard Univ. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Brooks works at Brooks Surgery Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.