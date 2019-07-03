Dr. Michael Bucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bucci, MD
Dr. Michael Bucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bucci works at
Dr. Bucci's Office Locations
Anmed Health Spine and Neurosurgery109 Montgomery Dr, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-5700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Piedmont Spine and Neurosurgical Group P.A.3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 490, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 220-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i loved his manner and was very pleased with his treatment and surgery. very honest and easy to talk to. sincerely cared i think.
About Dr. Michael Bucci, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucci has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.