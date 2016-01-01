Dr. Burry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Burry, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Burry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Locations
- 1 20400 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 840, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 441-8400
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Burry, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205286564
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.