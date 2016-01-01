Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Castellano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Cabrini Med Center Ny Med College
Dr. Castellano works at
Locations
NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates--Mineola259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9768
NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 360, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-8498
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Castellano, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1417957572
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Center Ny Med College
- Tripler Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
