Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, DO

Dr. Michael Chen, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Alta Pain Physicians in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.