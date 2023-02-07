Dr. Michael Chen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, DO
Dr. Michael Chen, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Alta Pain Physicians11333 S 1000 E Ste 102, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (385) 340-6897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Chen, DO
- Pain Management
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487711123
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Bursitis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
444 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.