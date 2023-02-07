See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sandy, UT
Dr. Michael Chen, DO

Pain Management
5.0 (444)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Chen, DO

Dr. Michael Chen, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Alta Pain Physicians in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alta Pain Physicians
    11333 S 1000 E Ste 102, Sandy, UT 84094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 340-6897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 444 ratings
    Patient Ratings (444)
    5 Star
    (431)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Chen, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487711123
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
