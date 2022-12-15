See All Otolaryngologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Michael Cho, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Cho, MD

Dr. Michael Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Cho works at Head and Neck Associates of Orange County in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cho's Office Locations

    Head and Neck Associates of Orange County
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (949) 364-4361

  Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Dec 15, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Cho by mistake, and didn't really need an ENT - not my fault! Dr. Cho then proceeded to treat me like a Child. I am 79 years old and very knowledgeable about anatomy and physiology. I obviously realize his knowledge is a million times mine in medicine. But my judgement, and mine alone, is that he is very arrogant!
