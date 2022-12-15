Dr. Michael Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- CA
- Laguna Hills
- Dr. Michael Cho, MD
Dr. Michael Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cho, MD
Dr. Michael Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
-
1
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County24411 Health Center Dr Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 364-4361
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Cleft Palate
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Labyrinthitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Oral and-or Facial Cleft
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Polyp
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
I was referred to Dr. Cho by mistake, and didn’t really need an ENT - not my fault! Dr. Cho then proceeded to treat me like a Child. I am 79 years old and very knowledgeable about anatomy and physiology. I obviously realize his knowledge is a million times mine in medicine. But my judgement, and mine alone, is that he is very arrogant!
About Dr. Michael Cho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750313508
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.