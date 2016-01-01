Dr. Michael Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Annie Shu & Michael Chu632 W Duarte Rd Ste 170, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-1278
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Chu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1952491805
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
