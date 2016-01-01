Overview of Dr. Michael Clark, MD

Dr. Michael Clark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.