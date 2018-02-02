See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Cohen works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Visual Field Defects and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1050
    CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY
    400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 242-2991
    The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester
    34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 244-6759

Retinal Dystrophy
Visual Field Defects
Migraine
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 02, 2018
    Dr. Cohen is wonderful. He is kind and gentle and answers questions completely, I feel fortunate to have him as my eye doctor
    Susan in Armonk, NY — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Italian
    Medical Education
    • New York University
