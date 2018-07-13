Overview

Dr. Michael Cohen, DO is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Cohen works at Great Lakes Dermatology in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.