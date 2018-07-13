Dr. Michael Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, DO is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Great Lakes Dermatology39475 Lewis Dr, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 324-2222Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cohen is great. I’m a bit of an anxious person and he always makes me feel better after seeing him. I would 100% recommend!
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
