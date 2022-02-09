Dr. Michael Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cui, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cui, MD
Dr. Michael Cui, MD is a Clinical Informaticist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Cui works at
Dr. Cui's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Internal Medicine1725 W Harrison St Ste 263, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cui?
Excellent, love my provider.
About Dr. Michael Cui, MD
- Clinical Informatics
- English, Chinese
- 1528449014
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cui accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cui works at
Dr. Cui speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.