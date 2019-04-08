Dr. Michael Decker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Decker, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Decker, MD
Dr. Michael Decker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker's Office Locations
-
1
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1623
-
2
Medical Laboratory Sciences Program1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4107
-
3
Sandoval Regional Medical Center3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decker?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Michael Decker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1447525878
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Decker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.