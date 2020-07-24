Dr. Michael Delong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Delong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Delong, MD
Dr. Michael Delong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Delong's Office Locations
Akdhc - Tucson Nw7370 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 547-2468
Akdhc LLC1704 W Anklam Rd Ste 107, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-3569
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeLong has been treating me for Stage 3 CKD since mid-2019. He educates me on how to take care of my kidneys and recommends small changes I can make, and so far the condition hasn’t gotten any worse. His staff is friendly and so is he. They tend to run on time and don’t keep me any longer than necessary.
About Dr. Michael Delong, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912928201
Education & Certifications
- U AZ
- U Az/U Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Nephrology
Dr. Delong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delong has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delong.
