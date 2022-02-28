Dr. Michael Demers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Demers, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Demers, MD
Dr. Michael Demers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
Dr. Demers works at
Dr. Demers' Office Locations
-
1
Aod Dme LLC24715 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 779-7970
-
2
Shelby Township50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 120, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 412-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
One of the best....always a smile, with good information explaining the surgery. Hubby had both knees done at same time as did I a few yrs. later. Never a problem. Sorry to hear he has retired. A great dr. Will be missed.
About Dr. Michael Demers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023089083
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
Dr. Demers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Demers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Demers works at
Dr. Demers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Demers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demers.
