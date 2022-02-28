Overview of Dr. Michael Demers, MD

Dr. Michael Demers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital



Dr. Demers works at Associated Orthopedics Detroit in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.