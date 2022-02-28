See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Michael Demers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Demers, MD

Dr. Michael Demers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital

Dr. Demers works at Associated Orthopedics Detroit in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demers' Office Locations

    Aod Dme LLC
    24715 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 779-7970
    Shelby Township
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 120, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 412-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Feb 28, 2022
    One of the best....always a smile, with good information explaining the surgery. Hubby had both knees done at same time as did I a few yrs. later. Never a problem. Sorry to hear he has retired. A great dr. Will be missed.
    — Feb 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Demers, MD
    About Dr. Michael Demers, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1023089083
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
    Residency

