Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (8)
San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM

Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Dempsey works at Physicians Health Service Clinic in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Hondo, TX and Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Dempsey's Office Locations

    Physicians Health Service Clinic
    4118 McCullough Ave Ste 8, San Antonio, TX 78212 (210) 804-0022
    605 20th St, Hondo, TX 78861 (830) 253-0008
    17 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 201, Boerne, TX 78006 (830) 331-8017

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Jul 29, 2021
    He is always friendly. He does my nails and cuts them well. His staff also are very friendly. I would recommend him to others.
    Maria Gonzales — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM

    Podiatry
    29 years of experience
    English
    1003886789
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

