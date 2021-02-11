Dr. Michael Deyoung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deyoung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Deyoung, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Deyoung, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 464-4010
Mclaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute - Waterford5210 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 625-9099
McLaren Macomb - Cardiovascular Institute - Lenox66440 Gratiot Ave Ste 103, Lenox, MI 48050 Directions (586) 430-4031
McLaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute6507 Town Center Dr Ste A, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-9099
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
Dr Deyoung has been very good in his field!! He has always done the very best in my healthcare!! I highly recommend him
About Dr. Michael Deyoung, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487861043
- Saint John Hospital & Medical Center
- Botsford Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Deyoung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deyoung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deyoung has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deyoung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Deyoung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deyoung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deyoung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deyoung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.