Dr. Michael Diaz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Massachusetts Med Center
Diaz Plastic Surgery Specialists1513 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 951-2639
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Diaz preformed a tummy tuck with lipo on me in Feb and I cannot say enough about my experience as well as my results with Dr. Diaz. From the time you walk in the door you are treated like family, not just another patient and not just another number. From my consultation to my final post op appointment everything was simply amazing. Dr. Diaz was extremely attentive, patient and attended every one of my appointments. Having this surgery was a huge commitment and Dr. Diaz and his extraordinary staff made me feel extremely comfortable answering all of my questions and concerns. Dr. Diaz is a honest and true surgeon who deeply cares for his patients, he will give you his cell number to be able to reach him after hours. Not only did Dr. Diaz exceed all of my expectations so did his remarkable staff. Especially Megan, who had been a part of the team for over 10 years, and Wendy both with their knowledge and compassion.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1295748176
- University Of Massachusetts Med Center
- Jackson Meml Hospital
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
