Dr. Michael Djernes, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Djernes, MD
Dr. Michael Djernes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Djernes' Office Locations
Southern Idaho Health Partners Dba Saltzer Clinics215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 463-3197Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My primary doctor referred me to Dr. Djernes and I'm so glad he did! The office staff is helpful and friendly. Dr. Djernes is very friendly and informative and answered every concern I expressed. He is following up my first appointment with some diagnostics and will see me again in a month.
About Dr. Michael Djernes, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346230356
Education & Certifications
- University Wash
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djernes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Djernes accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Djernes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Djernes has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Djernes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Djernes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Djernes.
