Overview of Dr. Michael Djernes, MD

Dr. Michael Djernes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Djernes works at Southern Idaho Health Partners Dba Saltzer Clinics in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.