See All Neurosurgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Michael Dogali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Dogali, MD

Neurosurgery
1.8 (5)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Dogali, MD

Dr. Michael Dogali, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Dogali works at Tina Sadri Ma A Family & Marriage Therapy Corp in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Dogali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tina Sadri Ma A Family & Marriage Therapy Corp
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 206, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 230-4883

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dogali?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Dogali, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Dogali, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dogali to family and friends

Dr. Dogali's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dogali

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Dogali, MD.

About Dr. Michael Dogali, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184645665
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dogali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dogali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dogali works at Tina Sadri Ma A Family & Marriage Therapy Corp in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dogali’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dogali. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dogali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dogali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dogali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Dogali, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.